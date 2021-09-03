ACTRESS MAKES COMEBACK: Japanese actress Kyoko Fukada is returning to the entertainment industry more than three months after her surprise announcement that she was taking a break due to a stress-related condition.

In an Instagram post yesterday, Fukada, 38, shared a photo of herself in a blue evening dress and wrote in Japanese: “The sudden announcement that I would be taking a break has led to worries and inconvenience for everyone. Thank you very much for the concern and warm support.

“Due to your support and having the time to recuperate, I’m announcing that I will be resuming my activities soon due to the recovery of my health.”

The former teen idol, known for her bubbly personality, shocked fans in May when she looked visibly thin while attending a public event. Her agency HoriPro then announced that she would be taking a break from work as she had been diagnosed with adjustment disorder, a condition in which one feels more emotionally distressed than normal in response to an unexpected or a stressful event. She had been unwell since spring last year, the agency added.

The announcement was considered rare in Japan for a celebrity of her status.

Another high-profile Japanese personality who has suffered from the same condition is Empress Masako, who first developed it more than 15 years ago but has gradually reappeared in the public eye.

Fukada made her debut in show business at 13 after winning the grand prix of a scout competition hosted by HoriPro in 1996.

She is known for starring in TV series such as Fighting Girl (2001) and Friends (2002), as well as movies like Kamikaze Girls (2004) and Yatterman (2009).