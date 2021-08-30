ZOE TAY’S SON GATECRASHES HER LIVE-STREAM PRESS CONFERENCE: This scenario is probably very relatable to parents who work from home and have meetings via Zoom.

Veteran actress Zoe Tay was in a virtual press conference for the upcoming Mediacorp drama, The Heartland Hero, when a young boy shook her arm vigorously and then popped up behind her.

It appeared to have been her youngest son, Nathan, who gave a mischievous smile to her co-stars Rui En, Bryan Wong, Desmond Ng and Jernelle Oh, who were also on the Facebook live stream.

Tay, 53, has always taken great pains to shield her three sons – Brayden, 16, Ashton, 13, and Nathan, 10 – on social media, usually posting only their back views and hiding their faces.

She looked visibly annoyed and displeased with the interruption, as her years of keeping her kids out of the limelight appeared to have been undone in an instant.

While the other actors were highly amused, Tay gave her son a death stare until the cheeky chap disappeared from her screen.