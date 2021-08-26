HAPPY BIRTHDAY, WE MISS YOU: Local actor Aloysius Pang is still deeply missed by his fans and friends in the entertainment industry more than two years after his death, as they sent birthday wishes on what would have been his 31st birthday on Tuesday.

Pang died in January 2019 after a serious injury during a live-firing exercise in New Zealand. He was 28.

My Star Bride (2021) actor Xu Bin, 32, an artiste with management agency NoonTalk Media, shared a nostalgic photo of him and Pang seated in antique chairs flanking a red door (above, with Xu on the left).

His fellow NoonTalk artiste, actress Kimberly Chia, 26, posted a black-and-white photo of her and Pang together.

Both Xu and Chia captioned their photos with "Happy birthday" and the hashtag #rememberingaloysiuspang.

Another NoonTalk artiste, actor Zong Zijie, 25, shared a black-and-white photo (top) of himself seated between Chia and Pang, writing: "Happy birthday, bro", with a heart emoji in black.

Other local artistes who paid tribute to Pang on Tuesday included Joshua Chia and Damien Teo.

Actor Ian Fang also shared a photo snapped while Pang was napping.

The 31-year-old wrote: "Happy birthday, dai lo (big brother in Cantonese). Miss you as always."