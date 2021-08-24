NO REGRETS: Actor-host Mark Lee’s wife Catherine Ng has talked about the journey she went through with her younger daughter Calynn, who was diagnosed in 2018 with glomerulonephritis, a rare condition affecting the kidneys.

Lee, 52, and Ng, 48, have three children – Calista, 13, Maksonn, who turns 10 tomorrow, and Calynn, who turned eight last Thursday.

In an Instagram post last Saturday, Ng wrote in Chinese: “Our little princess Calynn is eight. Nine years ago, when her brother was more than one year old, we had her unexpectedly.

“Calynn, mum and dad are very happy that you are our child. We have never regretted having you even though we are under lots of pressure due to your illness, with mum even blaming herself for not doing well in some areas and causing you to feel unwell.

"Mum feels heartbroken when she sees you going through the treatments, but I am happy that your condition has improved finally. Mum and dad feel very grateful and relieved seeing you growing up healthy every day.

"Happy birthday to you, baby. Nothing matters as long as you are healthy and grow up happily. We love you very much!”

Lee, who was nominated for Best Leading Actor for his role as a drag queen in the film Number 1 (2020) at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards last year, told The Straits Times in May that Calynn’s health condition is now “so far, so good”.

He said she still needs to go for regular check-ups and possibly take medication till her teenage years, when her immunity becomes stronger.