WE WANT SONGS: Mandopop king Jay Chou, who has not released an album since 2016, teased fans on Instagram by saying he had two songs completed and had also filmed the music videos.

"Should I release them first or wait until the other songs are ready, then release a complete album? But you may have to wait until next year," he wrote on Tuesday. His last album, Jay Chou's Bedtime Stories, came out five years ago.

Almost unanimously, his fans commented that they could not wait any longer, including one famous name - Taiwanese band Mayday's lead singer Ashin.

A day after Chou's post, Ashin, 45, commented: "Release them first, but then, write another 10 more for an album next year. If you agree, click on the 'heart'."

By yesterday, Ashin's comment had garnered close to 16,000 likes, prompting Chou, 42, to reply: "We're like playful kids. Writing a song can be done very quickly, but I just like making you wait for the Future."

Chou was referring to Ashin's latest single, Future, which was released last month as a solo effort. The two of them had previously collaborated in 2019 on a single, Won't Cry.

Ashin later added fuel to the fire by posting on his own account: "Which singer are you most eagerly anticipating new works from?", tagging Chou and even adding a hashtag to say that he was waiting for him.

Ashin also posted a cute cartoon drawing of the two of them as kids, sitting on a couch and having what looked like bubble tea.

However, his post seemed to have backfired and fans began clamouring for Mayday to release an album instead, as they have been waiting for the five-member band since History Of Tomorrow in 2016.