FATHER AND SON THROUGH THE YEARS: Taiwanese-American singer-actor Van Ness Wu recently celebrated his father's birthday with a bottle of good whisky.

This was followed by a recreation of a childhood photo of him sitting on his dad's shoulders.

In a video clip posted on Instagram on Monday, the father-son duo are seen horsing around in the present day. The younger Wu spontaneously climbs onto his father's shoulders and the two of them are shown laughing gleefully. In the background, there is a birthday banner spelling out "don't even ask" and #old.

The clip ends with a throwback photo from decades ago of the pair in the same pose.

"When two people finish a bottle of Johnny Blue... Happy Birthday, Pops," Wu wrote in his caption.

Wu shot to superstardom as a member of Mandopop group F4 from the television hit Meteor Garden in 2001. He turns 43 on Saturday.

The singer was previously married to Singaporean socialite Arissa Cheo, but they divorced in 2018.