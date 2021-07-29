VETERAN ACTOR ZHU HOUREN TAKES TO TIKTOK: Local actor Zhu Houren, who has appeared several times in his son Joel Choo's TikTok videos, now has his own account.

The veteran actor, 66, recently made his debut on the video-sharing platform, with his account attracting more than 280 followers and receiving more than 690 likes as at yesterday afternoon.

His first video, with the caption "Do I look better with beard or no?", has garnered 19,900 views so far. He appeared in one frame clean-shaven, then in another sporting a moustache.

Zhu, who has been in the local entertainment industry since the mid-1980s, has uploaded six videos so far. In the latest yesterday, he and his son did the new TikTok photo crop challenge.

He has also uploaded a scene from popular television series My Star Bride (2021), featuring him and actor Xu Bin. Zhu played the owner of a cheongsam shop in the TV serial, while Xu played his son, a lawyer who fell in love with a Vietnamese woman played by Chantalle Ng.

Zhu had previously made cameos in Choo's TikTok videos to show off his cooking skills or joke with his son. Choo, 27, announced in early May that he was leaving Mediacorp.