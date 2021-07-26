THROWBACK THERAPY: Actress-host Sharon Au posted a series of hilarious throwback photos on Instagram with celebrity pals such as actress Lina Ng, comedian-actor Mark Lee, DJ Dennis Chew and actor Adrian Pang last Saturday. But the photos which attracted the most attention were two lovey-dovey ones with former actor Thomas Ong.

Au, 45, who is now based in Paris but is back in town for a visit, and Ong, 52, used to be an item more than 20 years ago and remain good friends. She joked in her caption: "Thomas said this was taken in 1968."

She added: "Spring-cleaned my stuff at mum's house and found a series of photos that made us laugh so hard. Now I know what old photos are for: a form of therapy that reminds us how lucky we are to have been young once.

"Now, I am just happy to be alive, healthy and well. Everything else is a bonus. Live immediately."

Fans immediately began clamouring in the comments for the former couple to get back together. One commenter wrote: "If it's a hint, I am so happy. If it's true, I am overjoyed."

Another advised her: "It is time, don't make Thomas doubt. Seize this opportune time, it may never come again."

In May, Ong had proposed to Au's cat, Rudon, in jest, and Au had referred to him at the time as "Singapore's most eligible bachelor".