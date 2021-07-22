SHORT AND SNAZZY: Taiwanese musician-actress Ouyang Nana (above), who is known for having long hair, marked her 21st birthday with a haircut that trended on Weibo.

On Tuesday, the cello prodigy posted a video on the Chinese social media platform of what she did on June 15, the day she turned 21.

She was on her way to a hairdresser as she said: "I am going to do something challenging today, which is to cut my hair. Say bye-bye to my long hair."

Ouyang, the daughter of Taiwanese actor and politician Ouyang Long and former actress Fu Chuen, said she had been keeping her hair long for many years as that was what her mother wanted.

She added that her mother had been traumatised in her childhood by Ouyang Nana's grandmother marching her off to a salon to cut her hair short.

In the video, after getting a new hairdo, Ouyang said she had crossed one item off her wish list. She hoped to get a driving licence and go solo travelling next.

Ouyang ventured into the entertainment industry when she played a cellist in the movie Beijing Love Story (2014) alongside top Hong Kong actors Tony Leung Ka Fai and Carina Lau.

She has also branched out into singing and released two music albums last year.