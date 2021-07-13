RARE GLIMPSE OF PRIVATE LIFE: South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo, whose social media photos are mostly promotional shots, has posted a rare photo of her personal life on Instagram.

On Sunday, the star of television series Descendants Of The Sun (2016) and Encounter (2018 to 2019) posted a photo of herself with actor Yoo Ah-in, 34.

Song, 39, was pictured carrying her pet bichon frise and smiling as she made to push Yoo's hand away from the dog.

Song, who divorced actor Song Joong-ki, 35, in July 2019, captioned the photo: "The cool Yoo Ah-in."

This is believed to be the first time Song has shared a photo of herself with a man on her Instagram feed since October 2016.

The interaction between Song and Yoo, who are under the same management agency, sparked delight among fans, with some hoping the duo will act together again.

Yoo, who had a cameo appearance in Descendants Of The Sun, has received international critical acclaim for his role as Lee Jong-su in the mystery drama Burning (2018), which also starred Korean-American actor Steven Yeun of Minari (2020) fame.

Song and Yoo are known to be long-time friends. The two were rumoured to be dating at one point, but Song has said Yoo is like a younger brother to her.

Yoo is also a good friend of Song's former husband, who was his co-star in the historical drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010).

Yoo delivered a touching speech for the Song-Song couple during their wedding in October 2017.

The couple announced their split in June 2019 and finalised their divorce a month later.