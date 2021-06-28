MY MUMMY, MY BARBER:

Taiwanese singer-actress Ella Chen has been staying home and showing off her cooking skills on social media since the middle of last month due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in Taiwan.

Last Friday, Chen, 40, turned into a barber as she posted photos of herself cutting the hair of her four-year-old son Daniel, whose nickname is Jinbao (Strong Baby).

She wrote in Chinese: "We have to do everything by ourselves now. I am cutting my fringe after cutting Jinbao's hair. Who is next?"

The member of girl group S.H.E, which also comprises Selina Jen and Hebe Tien, added that her husband Alvin Lai does not want her to cut his hair.

However, plenty of people are happy to avail themselves of her services, including singer Julia Peng.

Television host Mickey Huang joined in the fun by asking if Chen could trim his beard. Chen joked that the previous person who had his beard trimmed by her had died.

Taiwan first announced a Level 3 alert - the second-highest in the island's four-tier Covid-19 alert scale - on May 15 for New Taipei City and Taipei to deal with a surge in cases. The alert was later expanded islandwide on May 19 and extended several times. It was supposed to end today, but has since been extended to July 12.