CAST OF YOUNG AND DANGEROUS MAY REUNITE:

The cast of Hong Kong triad film series Young And Dangerous (1995 to 2000) may be reuniting in a Chinese reality show, Call Me By Flame. It is the men's version of Sisters Who Make Waves, a popular Chinese reality show featuring 30 female artistes aged 30 and above, who compete for the chance to form a girl band.

The 32 male artistes said to feature in Call Me By Flame are trending on the Chinese Internet, with an unconfirmed list circulating online.

On it are stars such as Hong Kong actors Jerry Lamb, Michael Tse and Jordan Chan, the alumni of Young And Dangerous. The participation of Hong Kong singer-actor Ekin Cheng, who played the iconic role of Chan Ho Nam, is reportedly pending.

Young And Dangerous was a massive hit and propelled the cast to fame. The film spawned five sequels and several spin-offs, including Portland Street Blues (1998), which focused on a female character from the series. Cheng, Jordan Chan, Tse and Lamb recently reunited in Golden Job (2018), a movie which heavily referenced the film series.

Other artistes who appeared on the unconfirmed list of Call Me By Flame included Taiwanese actor Jerry Yan of F4 fame, Hong Kong singer-actor Julian Cheung and Chinese actor Max Zhang.

In the making for more than six months, the show is scheduled to begin recording in Haikou city in China's Hainan province on June 23.