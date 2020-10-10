SPOT THE DIFFERENCES: A netizen in China claimed earlier this week to have seen Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun on a high-speed train in the country.

A photo of the alleged sighting was posted on social media, in which a masked woman is pictured dozing off on the train.

But the 42-year-old Mandopop queen took to Weibo on Thursday to clarify in Chinese: "I really didn't take the high-speed rail."

Sun, who celebrates two decades in show business this year, decided to recreate the scene.

In a photo she posted on Weibo, she is wearing a black shirt and face mask, and looks to be dozing off as well. Like the first photo, there is a man with a backpack and a woman using a mobile phone.

Last Thursday, Sun posted rare photos of her children to mark the Mid-Autumn Festival. She has a son, who turns eight this month, and a daughter, two, with her Dutch-Indonesian husband Nadim van der Ros.