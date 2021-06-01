A HAPPY GRANDMOTHER: Hong Kong actress Nancy Sit has become a grandmother.

Her daughter-in-law Zoe Chan, who is married to her son Jackson Shih, gave birth to a boy last week.

On Sunday, Sit, 71, posted on social media a photo of herself carrying her grandson, as she wrote in Chinese: "Hello, everyone. Let me introduce my grandson Julian, who was born on May 26 and weighs 3.4kg.

"I'm grateful for the smooth delivery during the pandemic, as both mother and son are well. My family and I are very happy, as we thank friends and media for their blessings."

The actress - who is famous for her roles in television serials such as A Kindred Spirit (1995 to 1999), Virtues Of Harmony (2001 to 2002) and Virtues Of Harmony II (2003 to 2005) - also posted on social media a photo of Mr Shih and Ms Chan with their son.

Several celebrities congratulated Sit on social media, including actress Charmaine Sheh, singer Alex Fong and TV host Luk Ho Ming.

When interviewed by the Hong Kong media, Sit said she was prepared to reduce her acting commitments to help take care of her grandson, adding in jest that she felt like she was taking maternity leave as well.

Mr Shih told the media his son had stopped crying after being carried by Sit. The baby had looked at his grandmother while she was singing the theme song from Virtues Of Harmony, making Sit so happy that she kept carrying him.

Mr Shih does behind-the-scenes production work. His wife is not from the entertainment industry.

The couple, who married in June 2018, announced on Valentine's Day this year that they were expecting a child.

Sit also has two daughters with her former husband, businessman Shek Bo Hing. They divorced in 1995 after a 12-year marriage.