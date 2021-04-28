JUST ANOTHER GUY ON THE STREET: Home-grown singer JJ Lin will probably be mobbed by fans on the streets in Singapore, but strangely, no one recognised him in Taiwan on Monday.

In a video posted on social media early yesterday, the Taiwan-based musician was seen dancing in front of the Taipei Arena multi-purpose stadium.

The backdrop was an LED screen showing the advertisement for his first English EP, Like You Do.

Casually dressed, the 40-year-old was wearing a cap, but not a face mask.

People were walking and cycling past him while he was dancing but no one appeared to recognise him.

The If Only (2014) singer captioned the video: "This is what happens when you dance in the middle of the road to your own ad screen..." and included one of the hashtags #NotEasyForMe.

Several fans left comments wondering why Lin was not recognised, with some saying the passers-by were probably going about their own business and oblivious to their surroundings.

Others joked that Lin was dancing remotely with Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai, who was holding her concert at the Taipei Arena on Monday as part of her Ugly Beauty World Tour.