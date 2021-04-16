THANK YOU FOR CARING FOR PATIENTS: Nurse Britta Thomason, a self-proclaimed fan of Taylor Swift, received a care package from the singer-songwriter on Wednesday. The Swiftie - as Swift's fans are known - posted on Facebook photos of her holding a huge box of goodies, as well as a handwritten note, which was delivered to her office in Georgia, United States.

The 31-year-old star is known for sending surprises and personal messages to her legions of fans.

"I've always seen videos of her fans opening packages she sent them, but never did I ever think I would be one of them," Ms Thomason wrote in her post, which included an emotional clip of her unboxing the package of merchandise, including T-shirts, socks, blankets and candles.

"I'm not one to fangirl about anything, but if you know me, you know I'm a Swiftie. Don't mind me... I'll be crying the rest of the day," she added, ending with a string of crying and heart emojis.

Ms Thomason had recently been interviewed by her local newspaper The Telegraph about her "true passion for helping people" and mentioned that, in her downtime, she listened to Swift's music.

The star, who won Album of the Year for Folklore at last month's Grammy Awards, wrote in the note: "Dear Britta, I wanted to write to you and personally thank you for serving on the front lines of this pandemic and for being brave enough to put yourself in danger to help others.

"I am so inspired by your passion for helping and caring for your patients and I was so touched that you mentioned liking my music recently."

She ended with: "I've sent you some cosy clothes for when you're off-duty. I'll be thinking about you, and forever grateful. Love, Taylor."