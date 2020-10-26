OFFSET DETAINED BY POLICE ON INSTAGRAM LIVE: Rapper Offset of the group Migos was detained and released last Saturday in Beverly Hills, following an incident that reportedly involved United States President Donald Trump's supporters, who were marching in the area.

In the Instagram Live video, Offset, 28, can be heard saying he is not going to move his hands from the steering wheel, while officers approach and tell him to switch off his car engine.

One of them says: "We were told that you guys were waving guns at people."

Later, an officer tells Offset not to move and reaches into the rapper's vehicle. "That's not legal. You can't just open my door," Offset says.

"You just watched somebody beat my car up with a flag. What are you talking about?" the rapper adds.

Offset is one-third of Grammy-nominated group Migos, along with Takeoff and Quavo. He is married to chart-topping rapper Cardi B.

In a statement, the Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed the arrest of a 20-year-old man named Marcelo Almanzar - who was also in the car - on two charges of carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

The bail for Almanzar, who has the same last name as Cardi B and is her cousin, said tabloid news website TMZ, was set at US$35,000 (S$47,500).