26 YEARS SINCE THEY LAST MET: Remember the female student who had a crush on her male teacher in Channel 8 series Good Morning, Sir?

Veteran local actor Zhu Houren, who played the teacher in the 1989 drama, recently posted a photo of himself with former actress Madeline Chu, who played the student. The show, about the experience of teachers in a school in a village, also starred other local actors such as Chen Liping, Li Nanxing and Hong Huifang.

Zhu, 66, wrote in Chinese: ''From 1995 until now. I met her again after 26 years. Her crystal clear eyes are still beautiful and charming. Do you remember her?''

He added the hashtags #GoodMorningSir, #Mystery and #TheGreatConspiracy to provide clues for his followers.

Zhu recently acted in the wellreceived television series My Star Bride and has been nominated for Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes at the upcoming Star Awards with his son, actor Joel Choo.

While Zhu did not say where he bumped into Chu, from the photo, it was likely at a supermarket.

The two also worked together in mystery series Mystery (1988), its sequel Mystery II (1992) and period drama The Great Conspiracy (1993).

Chu, now 51, joined the then Singapore Broadcasting Corporation in 1988 and made her debut in Mystery. She left the entertainment industry in 1996 and was said to have lived in Taiwan and Japan after marrying a diplomat in 1998. They have two daughters.