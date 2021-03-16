BUNDLES OF JOY:It was triple happiness for actor Xu Bin as his wife gave birth to their second child, a girl, last week.

Xu, 32, made the surprise announcement last Friday on social media, in the wake of his popular turn in television series My Star Bride and a Star Awards nomination.

The China-born Singapore actor of A Quest To Heal (2020) and Old Is Gold (2019) wrote: "Thanks to all my friends for their blessings, as my hanging heart has finally touched the ground.

"From going to hospital happily to entering the delivery suite nervously to both mother and daughter being well - I felt like I had just taken a roller-coaster ride.

"In the end, I could only say: Thanks, wife. And welcome to this world, baby."

The news came as a surprise to Xu's fans, as he had not previously announced his wife's pregnancy.

He married his wife Evelyn Wang, who is not from the entertainment industry, in late 2017. They also have a two-year-old son.

Xu recently won rave reviews for his role as Zhong Shijie, a lawyer recovering from a car crash, in the Channel 8 drama My Star Bride, which finished its run on Feb 26 and also starred Chantalle Ng as his Vietnamese bride Fangcao.

The series has been so well-received that viewers have called for a sequel. A Facebook live session between the leads on March 1 has been watched more than 481,000 times to date.

Both Xu and Ng, 25, have been nominated for the Top 10 Most Popular Male and Female Artistes respectively at the upcoming Star Awards, with Ng also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for the television series Terror Within.

Meanwhile, actress Constance Song, 45, also announced last week that she has given birth to a baby girl.

In an Instagram post last Tuesday, she posted a photo of her baby's hand holding one of her fingers, with the caption: "Welcome to the world baby EL."

The Tanglin (2015 to 2018) actress has another daughter aged three, who shares the same May 18 birthday as her.