THOMAS ONG LEAVES ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY: The Star Awards nominations have thrown up another surprise as actor Thomas Ong announced he has quit show business.

Ong, 52, was not among the nominees for the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes, which were announced on Tuesday.

On Thursday, he wrote in Chinese on Instagram: "My friends have been messaging me in the past few days and asking why I was not shortlisted for the Star Awards this year.

"Last week, the programme unit called me and said I was nominated in the top 30. However, I left the contest as I wanted to watch the show quietly like a viewer.

"Thanks for all the love and I wish the Star Awards success. Let's all watch happily when our colleagues win the awards. Meanwhile, I will keep eating."

He added a photo of himself eating rojak.

Ong, who joined show business in 1994, told local Chinese media he has left the entertainment industry, but declined to be interviewed further.

He told Shin Min Daily News in August 2019 that he would be quitting last year after completing the drama series Super Dad.

Ong has acted in more than 30 television serials and won the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes accolade four times, most recently in 2018.