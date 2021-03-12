ALEXANDER WANG SHOWS REMORSE: American designer Alexander Wang, 37, who had been facing allegations of sexual misconduct the past two months, now says he "knows better".

He had previously denied the chorus of accusations, calling them "false, fabricated and mostly anonymous", but spoke up in an Instagram post on Monday.

"A number of individuals have come forward recently to raise claims against me regarding my past personal behaviour," he wrote. "I support their right to come forward, and I've listened carefully to what they had to say. It was not easy for them to share their stories, and I regret acting in a way that caused them pain."

In late December last year, British model Owen Mooney went public with assault allegations, claiming that he was groped by the designer in 2017. Trans model Gia Garrison also accused Wang of exposing her genitals at a club, while a number of anonymous allegations were shared on Instagram on two watchdog accounts, Diet Prada and S*** Model Management.

Last month, high-profile lawyer Lisa Bloom, who had been involved in the Harry Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein lawsuits, took on the cases of 11 men who had come forward. In a tweet on Monday, she wrote: "We have met with Alexander Wang and his team. My clients had the opportunity to speak their truth to him and expressed their pain and hurt."

"We acknowledge Mr Wang's apology and we are moving forward. We have no further comment on this matter," she added.

Wang's post also said: "While we disagree on some of the details of these personal interactions, I will set a better example and use my visibility and influence to encourage others to recognise harmful behaviours."

He concluded: "Life is about learning and growth, and now that I know better, I will do better."