CHRISSY TEIGEN ASKS U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN TO UNFOLLOW HER ON TWITTER:Model Chrissy Teigen, 35, who is known for her hilarious tweets to her millions of followers, has begged United States President Joe Biden to unfollow her on Twitter.

"I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following," the usually prolific Twitter user wrote on Tuesday, referring to the official account of the President of the United States, which follows only a dozen handles.

"In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me," she wrote, implying that she feels she has to censor herself if he follows her. "I love you. It's not you, it's me."

About an hour later, she announced that her request had been granted and let loose with a foul-mouthed post.

Hers was the only celebrity account followed by @POTUS, which added her after the inauguration on Jan 21.

Famously, the outspoken star, who is married to singer John Legend, was blocked by former president Donald Trump on Twitter in 2017, after trolling him for years.

The follow from @POTUS came after she requested for it in jest on the eve of the inauguration: "Hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz."

Immediately after he acceded, she began doubting herself and wrote: "I should prob never tweet again."

Now, she is once again free to express herself, profanity and all, on Twitter.