RYAN REYNOLDS' JOKE LETTER: On the fifth anniversary of subversive superhero movie Deadpool (2016), its wisecracking star Ryan Reynolds has penned a joke letter in reply to one dated back to 2016 from a fan named Hunter.

Reynolds, 44, claimed that his reply "never got mailed" for five years and posted it on Instagram last Saturday.

In the letter peppered with in-jokes and dated 2016, he wrote that his wife, actress Blake Lively, was pregnant with their "second (and last!) child". They went on to have a third daughter in 2019.

He also said in jest that he would not be "messing around in random business ventures like other celebs" when, in actual fact, he had just last week bought Welsh football club Wrexham with actor Rob McElhenney for £2 million (S$3.7 million).

Also, he had acquired majority stakes in telecoms operator Mint Mobile in 2019 and gin company Aviation Gin in 2018 and appeared in their advertisements.

In his fake letter, he addressed his fan: "I'd love to get together for a beer with you. Beer is my favourite and the only alcohol for me."

As a final joke, he brought up Deadpool 3, which Disney had confirmed in January that it would not start filming until next year at the earliest.

Adding some deadpan pandemic humour to his post, he wrote: "When Deadpool 3 comes out in 2020, I should be able to spend some time with fans up close and personal. Handshakes and hugs are always better than letters or even dabbing."