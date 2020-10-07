EARLY BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION FOR BOSS: Hong Kong actor Louis Koo is turning 50 only in two weeks’ time on Oct 21, but actress Dada Chan decided to mark the occasion early.

On Monday, Chan, who is managed by his entertainment company, posted on social media a photo of her with Koo and a birthday cake.

The 31-year-old actress wrote: “Happy birthday to my boss in advance. Hope you will like this unsteady cake”, referring to the cake which was a bit lopsided.

Chan and Koo have appeared together in films such as action flicks Z Storm (2014) and S Storm (2016).

The former model rose to prominence after acting in the adult comedy movie Vulgaria (2012).

She won Best Supporting Actress for her role as a young model at the Hong Kong Film Awards in 2013.