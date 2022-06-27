Olivia Rodrigo, Bette Midler, Jessica Biel and others decry US Supreme Court's abortion ruling

LOS ANGELES - From teen pop star Olivia Rodrigo to veteran actress Bette Midler, many celebrities came out in force over the weekend to criticise the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn a landmark ruling that had protected abortion rights in the country.

The 1973 Roe versus Wade ruling had recognised a woman's constitutional right to an abortion, and legalised it at a federal level. But last Friday (June 24), the Supreme Court justices voted 5-4 to reverse the law, paving the way for conservative US states to ban the medical procedure.

In reaction to the news, actress Jessica Biel wrote on Twitter that she was "enraged", while actress Bette Midler said the court was "absolutely tone-deaf to the will and even the actual needs of the American people".

In an interview with Variety magazine shortly after the ruling, actress Rita Moreno - who won an Oscar for her role in West Side Story (1961) - opened up about experiencing a botched abortion in the era before the Roe vs. Wade ruling.

"The doctor didn't do anything really, except make me bleed... he didn't do it right. I didn't know it then, but I could have died," she said of the procedure, which had been paid for and arranged by her then-boyfriend, actor Marlon Brando.

Television presenter and writer Padma Lakshmi noted on Twitter that the ruling will mark a return to dangerous, back-alley procedures.

"People who have the money, time, and resources will still find avenues for their procedures. But the most vulnerable of our community? What choices are those individuals, who are mostly BIPOC (black, Indigenous, and people of colour), left with? This is the catalyst for a public health crisis," she said.

Singer Lizzo concurred with Lakshmi's statement, saying, "Black women & women of colour have historically had disproportionately less access to family planning resources - this is a great loss but not a new one."

The singer went on to pledge US$500,000 from her upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood - a non-profit organisation that offers safe access to abortions - with live entertainment company Live Nation agreeing to match the sum.

On stage at the BET Awards, which celebrates excellence in black entertainment, actress Taraji P. Henson thanked Lizzo for her donation, and lamented that "guns have more rights than a woman" in America.

Meanwhile, teen pop star Olivia Rodrigo spoke out against the Supreme Court decision last Saturday at the Glastonbury music festival in the United Kingdom.

"I'm devastated and terrified. So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this. I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don't give a s**t about freedom."

Billie Armstrong, frontman of punk band Green Day, also used the Glastonbury stage to criticise the decision in a profanity-laden rant - and claimed that he would be renouncing his American citizenship.

"There's just too much stupid in the world to go back to that miserable excuse for a country," he said.