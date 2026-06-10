Olinda Cho performs Andy Hui song before him on HK music competition, meets him backstage

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Olinda Cho said Andy Hui shared “warm and encouraging” words with her backstage after the recording of the episode.

Call it a wish come true for Singaporean singer Olinda Cho.

Not only did the 46-year-old meet a star who m she ha s admired for three decades through his music, television shows and films, she also got to perform one of his songs before him.

The finalist of local reality singing show Singapore Idol (2004 to 2009) is currently among the top 14 contestants on the fourth season of Hong Kong music competition Midlife, Sing & Shine!.

The June 7 episode was themed “Andy Hui night”, and contestants performed covers of songs by the 58-year-old Hong Kong artiste, who also appeared as a guest judge.

Donning a dark jacket and glittery pants, Cho delivered a dramatic and passionate cover of Hui’s Cantonese ballad The Sparkles Within (1999) - despite battling the flu and not having heard of the track before the competition.

After the show, she shared in an Instagram post on June 8 that one memory that has always stayed with her was watching Hui act in the Hong Kong movie Who’s The Woman, Who’s The Man? (1996).

In the film, Hui played a renovation contractor, alongside Leslie Cheung and Anita Yuen.

Cho wrote: “I remember him (Andy) very distinctly. So it felt a little surreal that years later, I would find myself standing on a stage singing while he was sitting right in front of me.”

She recalled that during the last chorus of her performance, she looked up and held eye contact with him.

“It was a vulnerable moment,” she wrote. “Yet there was something very reassuring about his gaze. It was calm. It was kind. It felt as though he was simply listening.”

After her performance , the panel of five judges - Hui, former Hong Kong DJ-television presenter Brian Chow, Macau-born singer Maria Cordero, Hong Kong operatic soprano Hedy Chan and Hong Kong music producer Clayton Cheung - gave her a score of 83.

Th at placed her in the bottom three of the seven performers that episode, in which nobody was eliminated. The next episode airs on June 14.

When Hui was invited to critique Cho’s performance, she addressed him as “sir” and said, “He is so handsome”, to which Hui smiled.

Hui said that that unlike the other contestants, Cho looked at him consistently during her performance, adding: “Her expression showed me that she was singing this song for me - (the message) was very steadfast.”

But he added that for The Sparkles Within, a softer treatment, possibly performed in a white blouse or dress, “might be more suitable”.

In her post, Cho said Hui shared “warm and encouraging” words with her backstage after the recording of the episode .

She reflected: “Sometimes we admire people for their achievements. Sometimes we remember them for how they make others feel.

“I left that encounter with an even greater respect for the person behind the artist. Kind. Humble. Encouraging. That is a memory I am very happy to keep.”