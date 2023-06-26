Ok Taec-yeon loves being a sexy vampire in new K-drama Heartbeat

SINGAPORE – Listen to my heartbeat – those are the lyrics of Heartbeat, one of K-pop boy band 2PM’s most famous songs. And now the group’s rapper Ok Taec-yeon is starring in a drama of the same name.

In a Zoom interview with regional media to promote the 16-episode series, the 34-year-old says the drama felt fated for him when he learnt of its English title.

“It definitely felt like destiny called. The song Heartbeat was very loved, and I hope the drama series will also get a lot of love,” he says.

The fantasy romantic-comedy series premieres on Prime Video on Monday, and stars Ok as Seon Woo-hyul, an immortal half-human, half-vampire who yearns to become fully human. He meets and falls in love with the cold-hearted human woman Joo In-hae (Won Ji-an).

The appearance of In-hae’s sweet college classmate (Park Kang-hyun) complicates their romance, and a woman (Yoon So-hee) who looks exactly like Woo-hyul’s first love from the Joseon era makes things worse.

When asked why he took on the role, Ok jokes: “I wanted to play a sexy vampire.”

The leading man, who previously stunned audiences as a villain-in-disguise in the crime drama Vincenzo (2021), adds: “My previous work was quite dark, and the subject was heavy as well. I enjoyed how light-hearted and fun the script was, so I couldn’t wait to be in it.”

Playing a vampire with supernatural powers was mostly a fun ride, although it had its challenges.

“I have a fear of heights and, because there are many scenes in which I’m flying around, I had to be hung (from wires) quite high in the air. That was really scary,” Ok recalls.

But his most memorable scene was a must-have scene in any vampire-themed drama – someone getting bitten. Except Ok’s vampire character was not the one doing the biting.