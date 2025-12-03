Official Gundam merchandise store to open at Jewel Changi Airport in early 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - The Gundam Base – an official store selling a range of merchandise from the popular Gundam franchise – will be landing in Singapore in early 2026.

“We are beyond excited to announce that the Gundam Base will be opening at Jewel Changi Airport in early 2026,” read a Dec 3 post on the official BandaiHobby Facebook page, which is run by Bandai’s South Asia arm.

“Expect exclusive Gunpla releases, workshops, and displays of iconic Gunplas. All under one roof!” it said, referring to the short form used for Gundam plastic models.

Gundam, a Japanese science fiction robot franchise, is owned by entertainment company Bandai Namco Holdings .

It began in 1979 with the Mobile Suit Gundam anime, and has since grown into a multimedia franchise with a plethora of TV series, films and video games, with more than 700 million plastic Gundam model kits sold as at March 2021 .

Gunpla are toys of the robots (known as mobile suits or mobile armour) and spacecraft depicted in the franchise. They generally come unassembled and have to be put together, with several “grades” of Gunpla denoting their scale and amount of detail.

The Gundam Base, touted in the BandaiHobby post as “a must-visit destination for every true Gundam fan”, carries exclusive items that are only available in such stores. It also features special events where fans can participate in free model-building workshops.

The Gundam Base has a number of stores worldwide , including in Japan, China, Taiwan, Thailand and South Korea.

Gunplanerd, a Singapore-based hobby blogger with more than 67,000 followers on Instagram, posted an image of the store’s hoarding at Jewel Changi Airport on Dec 3, with fans expressing excitement at the prospect.