Nude photos allegedly of Hong Kong star Pakho Chau in a public shower leaked online

HONG KONG – Actor-singer Pakho Chau has been caught with his pants down – literally.

Nude photos allegedly of the 38-year-old Hong Kong star taking a shower have been leaked online. Apparently, these photos were taken at a public shower.

It is not confirmed if the photos are real or digitally manipulated. However, his agency said in a statement that it has sought legal advice on the matter.

“It is not convenient for us to respond (to the situation) at this stage. We will reserve the right to press legal charges. Thank you for your concern,” the statement read, according to a report by Hong Kong entertainment portal Oriental Daily News.

This is not the first time Chau had been photographed nude in public.

In 2018, he shared on social media an incident where a teenager snapped photos of him changing clothes at the gym.

“This is a very serious offence. It is already a crime to take pictures in the changing room, not to mention he had sneakily taken photos of me while I was changing. It is unacceptable,” he wrote in the now-deleted post.

“One should never take pictures of others without seeking their permission. I wanted to question him; firstly so I could protect myself, and secondly to let him know that he had committed a serious offence,” Chau added.

Chau eventually let the culprit go after making sure the teen deleted all the photos and apologised. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK