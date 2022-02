At the announcement of the nominations for the Oscars on Tuesday night, there were a couple of notable snubs, along with a few surprise entries.

Western drama The Power Of The Dog emerged as the one to beat with 12 nominations, the most of any film this year. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, the film - about a bullying rancher played by Cumberbatch, his meek brother (Plemons) and new bride (Dunst) - is directed by Oscar-winning New Zealand film-maker Jane Campion.