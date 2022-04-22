Your weekend dining and entertainment guide

My perfect weekend with Brian Gothong Tan

Updated
Published
4 min ago

WHO: Contemporary artist Brian Gothong Tan, 41, is the artistic director of T:>Atelier, under independent non-profit theatre company T:>Works (formerly known as TheatreWorks). He is known for multimedia projects including the Singapore Bicentennial Experience in 2019 and Havoc Girls & Kamikaze Boys at the M1 Singapore Fringe Festival 2021. Tan, who is in a relationship, was conferred the Young Artist Award in 2012 and the Singapore Youth Award in 2015.

"My weekends are quite mundane. On Saturday mornings, I walk from my flat in Bedok to my property in Katong, which I bought last year and where I'm planning to build a house.

After a check-in at the property, I like to have breakfast at an off-beat cafe, such as the Yugoslavia Bakery & Cafe at Katong V. I like its Spanish lattes and freshly made baklava.

I then explore Katong's old-school haunts, such as Hobby Bounties Singapore at Katong Shopping Centre, which sells a wide range of toy models.

For lunch, I often visit the Malaysia Boleh foodcourt at the recently reopened i12 Katong mall. The fried kway teow and bak kut teh are delicious, and it's a nice way to experience Malaysia without having to travel.

In the late afternoons, my dog Kiwi, a Shiba Inu, and I take a stroll to East Coast Park, circling the Amber Beacon Tower before heading to SandBank cafe. I enjoy the grilled sotong (squid) and truffle fries there, washed down with a cooling affogato. And the pet-friendly cafe always gives my dog some fresh water as well.

We get home by evening, during which I unwind with some Netflix. A recent watch was Emily In Paris (2020 to present) - it is very indulgent, but also fun and much-needed escapism amid the various crises engulfing the world right now.

Working in the arts as I do, I try to use my Sunday mornings to check out the latest exhibitions, for instance, at the Asian Civilisations Museum at Empress Place.

Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park is also a favourite Sunday morning haunt, especially Canopy cafe, which is another pet-friendly joint. I always order its Eggs Benedict and finish with a refreshing iced long black. Afterwards, it's fun to wander around the Kallang River that runs through the park.

In the afternoons, I frequently end up at Jewel Changi Airport. It has so many shops to check out, such as Tokyu Hands, which sells art supplies like brush pens that I can't find elsewhere.

I linger at Jewel for dinner. I was a regular patron of JW360, a Japanese restaurant, but it just closed down. So nowadays, I head to Shang Social, which has excellent offerings of tea and noodles.

After that, it's just about winding down and mentally preparing myself for the week ahead.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 22, 2022, with the headline My perfect weekend with Brian Gothong Tan. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top