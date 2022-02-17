SHOW A LITTLE KINDNESS, PLEASE: Actress Cynthia Koh has asked for more kindness and patience towards healthcare workers after witnessing nurses being abused during a recent hospital stay.

The 47-year-old had been hospitalised last month for pelvic inflammation at Mount Alvernia Hospital.

In her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, she recounted hearing a patient scream at two nurses past midnight because he was unable to connect a cable to the television.

One nurse was left so shaken afterwards that she hooked Koh up to the intravenous machine, but forgot to switch it on.

"Please remember it is a hospital, not a hotel," wrote the Star Award nominee for Best Supporting Actress for My Star Bride (2021). "It's a place to rest and recover. Not party and be served."

She added: "Please place self-entitlement issues at the excess baggage counter."

In her post, she also urged her followers to "be kind and practise patience" towards healthcare workers as "clearly there is (a) manpower shortage". "They have been working on the front line fighting the last two-plus years."

Koh said: "I don't think it's about paying them more. Money cannot buy the rest your body needs. Money cannot buy the time you have lost not seeing your family for the festive (season) for the last few years."