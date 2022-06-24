Friyay!: What to watch

BIOPIC

ELVIS (PG13)

159 minutes, now showing

4 stars

This sprawling biography of singer and actor Elvis Presley adds an extra dimension by taking in the point of view of his manager, the shrewd but mysterious Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks).

It traces the arc of Presley's life, from his impoverished childhood in Tupelo, Mississippi, to his later years as a global phenomenon, ensconced in his Graceland mansion. Beside him at every step is Parker, a man who takes Presley (Austin Butler) to the top, but whose help comes at a price.

Australian film-maker Baz Luhrmann treats Presley's life story as a superhero myth, a journey to be savoured on its own. While the biopic covers some of the singer's low points, it does not dwell on the dirt. It prefers to celebrate the successes.

Butler's Presley is electrifying. The scene in which the young and unknown singer converts the bored and blase audience into a mob of screaming true believers is sold as a moment of triumph, and the thrill is palpable.

EIGHTH EDITION

MEXICAN FILM FESTIVAL 2022

Presented by the Embassy of Mexico in Singapore, with the support of indie cinema The Projector, the eighth edition of the event features a selection of films with moods that range from sombre to heart-warming.

The drama The Wolves (2019, NC16, 95 minutes, screens July 10, 8.30pm), winner of the Grand Prix at the Berlin International Film Festival, tells the story of Lucia (Martha Reyes Arias), a young woman who crosses the border to the United States with her two sons.

She holds a series of low-paying jobs, leaving Max and Leo (played by real-life brothers Maximiliano and Leonardo Marquez) alone in their cheap apartment.

The boys, with their vivid imaginations and curiosity and with the help of their neighbours, turn their home into a place of magic and escape.

WHERE: The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: July 7 to 17 ADMISSION: $15 INFO: theprojector.sg

ANIMATION

LIGHTYEAR (NC16)

105 minutes, now showing

4 stars

In this surprisingly poignant space adventure spin-off of the Toy Story films (1995 to 2019), space ranger Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Chris Evans) and his teammates are marooned on a planet filled with dangerous creatures. Buzz tries to find a way back home with the help of fellow ranger Alisha Hawthorne (Uzo Aduba), but alien monster Zurg (James Brolin) appears, along with his powerful robot army.

Within the Toy Story universe, this is the movie that inspired the production of the Buzz Lightyear action figure that found its way into Andy's collection.

Evans' space ranger Buzz - a square-jawed male hero out of a fantasy genre - even gets a therapy animal, the adorable robot cat Sox. Buzz and Sox make a fun Luke Skywalker-R2-D2 team, but Sox is better as he is also a highly empathetic life coach.