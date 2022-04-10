Reality check from doctors: Fertility heavily dependent on woman’s age

Women should consider getting pregnant naturally sooner than later due to the risks involved, and elective egg freezing should be considered only as an alternative, if required.

In response to queries from The Sunday Times about the possibility of extending the age limit of 35 to benefit older women, Associate Professor Sadhana Nadarajah, head and senior consultant of the department of reproductive medicine at KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH), stresses "it is a fact" that fertility is heavily dependent on a woman's age.

