Friyay!: What to watch

DRAMA

EXTRAORDINARY ATTORNEY WOO

Netflix

One of the most talked-about series in South Korea right now is the drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which has topped the charts on Netflix Singapore.

The drama, led by the winsome Park Eun-bin (The King's Affection, 2021), follows the story of Woo Young-woo.

Despite her good grades and intelligence, the law graduate struggles to find a job due to the stigma associated with her autism, awkward mannerisms and poor social skills.

She eventually ends up at a law firm called Hanbada. Together with her helpful colleague Joon-ho (Kang Tae-oh) and kind-hearted mentor Myung-seok (Kang Ki-young), she wins tough cases and proves herself to those prejudiced against her.

ACTION

THEY CALL HER... CLEOPATRA WONG (NC16)

93 minutes

Take a trip into film history with this 1978 collaboration between Singapore and the Philippines, starring the fictional character of Singapore's top Interpol agent, Cleopatra Wong (played by Singaporean actress Doris Young,under the stage name Marrie Lee).

To bust a counterfeit currency operation, Cleopatra and her Filipino counterpart travel from Singapore to Hong Kong and, finally, Manila, where the criminal headquarters are located.

Originally thought to be lost, the film was restored using a 35mm German-dubbed release print from the collection of Filmarchiv Austria, and a 16mm release print with burned-in Danish subtitles from the Danish Film Institute.

WHERE Oldham Theatre, Level 3, National Archives of Singapore, 1 Canning Rise WHEN Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION $9 (concession), $10 (general) INFO asianfilmarchive.org

HORROR

INCANTATION (NC16)

111 minutes, Netflix

The highest-grossing Taiwanese film of all time arrives on Netflix. Incantation, directed by Kevin Ko, is a non-linear found-footage film that pieces together the life of Li Ronan (played by Tsai Hsuan-yen).

Ronan, who addresses the camera in a series of videos, urges viewers to recite an incantation with her in order to lift a curse.

It turns out that six years ago, she broke a religious taboo while visiting a remote village. Subsequently, a series of misfortunes befell her, as well as her loved ones. Now, Ronan will do anything to stop the curse from plaguing her daughter.