Friyay! What to watch

THRILLER

DECISION TO LEAVE (M18)

138 minutes, now showing

South Korean auteur Park Chan-wook's latest effort is a romantic thriller that won him Best Director at the recent Cannes Film Festival. Starring Chinese actress Tang Wei and South Korean actor Park Hae-il, the film follows an investigation into an unnatural death of a man who falls from a mountain peak.

Hae-joon (Park), the detective in charge, meets the man's widow Seo-rae (Tang), who does not show the usual signs of grief. This raises suspicions in Hae-joon, who then tails her. He soon finds himself irrepressibly attracted to the enigmatic woman.

COMEDY

MOM, DON'T DO THAT! (M18)

Premieres today on Netflix

This ensemble comedy gathers some of the biggest stars in Taiwan, including actresses Alyssa Chia and Alice Ko, who play sisters. Chia plays a single romance novelist with no luck in love, while Ko portrays an unmotivated woman stuck in a tumultuous relationship with her boyfriend.

After their father dies, their mother (veteran singer Billie Wang) jumps back into the dating scene, much to their annoyance. Her shenanigans cause upheavals in the household.

FESTIVAL

MEXICAN FILM FESTIVAL 2022

Presented by the Embassy Of Mexico in Singapore, with the support of The Projector, the eighth edition of this festival features a wide variety of films. Check out the final two titles presented this weekend.

Thriller Lost (2019, R21, 106 minutes, tomorrow, 8.30pm) centres on Eric, the new conductor of the Mexico City Philharmonic. When his wife goes missing, the police suspect him. He finds solace in young waitress Fabiana, who is unaware of the disappearance.

Drama Ana's Desire (2019, R21, 80 minutes, Sunday, 5.30pm) explores family and desire through the story of Ana, who lives with her son Mateo. Their daily routine is disrupted when her brother Juan visits after many years away, unleashing memories and secrets of their past.

WHERE The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road

MRT Nicoll Highway

WHEN Till Sunday, various timings

ADMISSION $15

INFO www.theprojector.sg