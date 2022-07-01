Friyay!: What to watch

DRAMA

BROKER (PG13)

129 minutes, now showing

Acclaimed Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda teams up with an A-list cast - which includes singer-actress IU (also known by her real name Lee Ji-eun), Gang Dong-won and Song Kang-ho - for his first Korean-language film.

It revolves around a young mother So-young (IU), who leaves her newborn in a church's baby box so the child can be raised in an orphanage. But the baby gets picked up by Sang-hyun (Song) and Dong-soo (Gang), "baby brokers" who sell unwanted infants to adopters for profit.

For his role in the movie, Song picked up the Best Actor award at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

ANIME

SPY X FAMILY

Available on Netflix, meWatch, Catchplay+, Disney+

4 stars

Spend your weekend binge-watching the first part of hit anime Spy X Family, which recently finished its run.

The comedic spy spoof has frequently appeared on Netflix's chart of the top 10 most-watched shows in Singapore since it began airing earlier this year.

In the series, secret agent Twilight has to infiltrate an elite, prestigious elementary school in an enemy state for a top-secret mission. To do so, he fakes an identity as Loid Forger and gets himself a wife and child, who enrols in the school.

Unbeknown to him, the little girl he adopts can read minds and his wife, a dutiful public servant, is a killer-for-hire by night. The unlikely trio form a bond that runs deeper than blood over the course of the story.

Part two of the anime is slated to be released in October.

MOVIE SCREENING

MISS WONTON (PG13)

88 minutes

Revisit the first feature-length film of home-grown director Meng Ong at the Asian Film Archive on Sunday.

Miss Wonton, released in 2001, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival that year and was the first film by a Singaporean director to be selected for the festival. It also won the Fipresci Prize at the 54th Locarno Film Festival.

The story follows Ah Na, an illegal immigrant from China who arrives in New York and finds employment in a Chinese restaurant. In a bid to change her life and chase the elusive American Dream, she visits Golden Palace, where Caucasian men pick up immigrant women, and meets a married man.

The film is also airing on Channel 5 and meWatch at 9.30pm on Tuesday.

WHERE: Asian Film Archive, Oldham Theatre, 1 Canning Rise WHEN: Sunday, 5pm ADMISSION: $10 for a general ticket INFO: str.sg/wLsf