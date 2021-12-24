Friyay!: What to listen to

CONCERTS

PENTAS 2022: GEMILANG

The Esplanade continues its tradition of putting on concerts by Malay musicians on New Year's Day.

Gemilang, hosted by presenters Najip Ali and Nurul Aini, will feature home-grown artistes such as actor-singer Fauzie Laily and singers Hyrul Anuar, Huda, Eiss, Hanafie Warren and Nana Karia.

They will perform songs from productions staged by the Esplanade and its collaborators over the years. These include musicals Fatih - The Prince & The Drum and Alkesah, as well as tribute concerts Si Cempaka Biru, Suara Hati S. Atan and Sayang Di Sayang.

The concert also kicks off PopLore, a series of events marking the Esplanade's 20th anniversary that celebrates different generations of Singapore music and culture.

WHERE Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

WHEN Jan 1, 8pm

ADMISSION From $35 via Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

HIP-HOP

FIGHTING DEMONS

Juice Wrld

American rapper Juice Wrld was nothing but prolific, and his music is still being released after he died of a drug overdose at age 21 in 2019.

Fighting Demons is his second posthumous album. The 18 tracks encapsulate the spirit of emo rap and SoundCloud rap - sub-genres he helped popularise.

The hooks are haunting and his emotive verses deal with struggles with issues ranging from substance abuse to heartbreak.

The track Already Dead is morbidly prescient, while My Life In A Nutshell is about how even success in the music industry failed to fill the void in his life.

The album is propped up by a number of star cameos, such as Canadian pop idol Justin Bieber (Wandered To LA), American rap luminary Eminem (Eminem Speaks) and Suga of K-pop giant BTS (Girl Of My Dreams).

Still, the focus never wavers from the late rapper, and Fighting Demons is a memorable effort from a hip-hop talent gone too soon.

Rating : 4/5

CONCERTS

COME TOGETHER

The free annual year-end concert series at various venues within the Esplanade features collaborations among new and established local musicians.

They also include Christmas-themed shows, such as one led by jazz pioneer and Cultural Medallion recipient Louis Soliano that will take place in the evening today and tomorrow. He will perform with musicians such as violin player Karen de Silva and pianist Amanda Lee.

On New Year's Eve, funk duo Wokfunk will play three sets that feature a host of other acts, ranging from rappers Akeem Jahat and Sambal Snake to singer-songwriters Marian Carmel and Dominic Chin.

Other shows include jazz outfit Summertimes Big Band on Sunday and young Indian classical percussionists Dhruv Khurana and Siddhant Anand on Wednesday.

WHERE Various venues within the Esplanade, 1 Esplanade Drive

WHEN Until Dec 31

ADMISSION Free

INFO bit.ly/3mpodRA