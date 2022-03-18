Friyay!: What to listen to

ALTERNATIVE

ONCE TWICE MELODY

Beach House

4/5

Lush and cinematic, American dream-pop duo Beach House's eighth album is a sprawling work of 18 songs spread out over four chapters.

Wrapped in dense, swirling instrumentation, singer Victoria Legrand's reverb-laden voice narrates stories of love lost, longing and loneliness. She and multi-instrumentalist Alex Scally seamlessly merge the robotic with the organic. The insistent rhythms from drum machines and the synthesizers' electronic flourishes are often balanced with ornate strings.

Yet, no matter how grand and ethereal the instrumentation, songs such as the title track are still grounded by a sense of intimacy. One gets caught up in the bittersweet melodies and uplifting chord progressions, surrendering to Legrand's beguiling charm.

CONCERT

MAJULAH LIVE X IT'S A RAP

Bringing together hip-hop, pop music and comedy, the concert boasts a stellar cast of budding and seasoned home-grown talent.

Local hip-hop pioneer Sheikh Haikel, working on his swan-song album, will perform with the new guard - rappers Yung Raja and Fariz Jabba.

Pop singer RRILEY will take the stage with R&B upstarts Rangga Jones and Joy Alexis. Also performing are rising rapper AE$OP CA$H and singer Feez, who both recently appeared in the collaborative track Don't Wanna Go.

The show will feature a trio of stand-up comics as hosts - Fakkah Fuzz, who sold out two live shows in Kuala Lumpur earlier this month, Jacky Ng; and Qamarul Haziq.

WHERE: Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm

ADMISSION: From $58 through Sistic (go to bit.ly/3CLbBLb)

MUSIC FESTIVAL

URBAN SONIC MUSIC FESTIVAL - RETRO EDITION

Those who miss watching local club bands perform at nightlife establishments will not want to miss this event.

The second instalment of urban sonic, a concert series at *Scape The Ground Theatre, features some of the scene's most prominent acts performing over two weekends.

The nightlife stalwarts on the line-up include Jack & Rai (with Rai and Jack flanking their band members), Shirlyn + The UnXpected, Jive Talkin', Bushmen and John Molina. Also performing are Shagies, SuperSonic and Nation One. The theme is retro, so expect to see the acts belt out 1970s and 1980s hits by the likes of Bon Jovi, Earth Wind & Fire, The Eagles, Erasure, Journey, Queen and Stevie Wonder.

WHERE: *Scape The Ground Theatre, Level 2, 2 Orchard Link

MRT: Somerset

WHEN: Today and tomorrow, and next Saturday and Sunday, 8pm

ADMISSION: $58 through Sistic (go to bit.ly/3Jq8IC0)