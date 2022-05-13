What to listen to

HIP-HOP

I NEVER LIKED YOU

Future

American rapper Future's ninth album arrives after men's magazine GQ put him on its cover last month and proclaimed him "the Best Rapper Alive".

The claim is debatable. But there is no denying that Future - who made his name through his distinctive brand of trap music, a sub-genre of hip-hop - is one of the most influential rappers of recent times.

I Never Liked You is his first full solo album in two years, although he has been active in releasing collaborations. The new album features contemporaries such as Kanye West, also known as Ye, and Drake.

And while the vividly written verses do not stray too far from braggadocious topics centred on success, materialism and living the high life, moments of tenderness stand out.

These are most evident in the hit track Wait For U, featuring Drake and Nigerian singer Tems, in which he details tangled relationships and struggles with addiction.

CONCERT

IRAMA AIDILFITRI 2022

The highlight of this Hari Raya concert by Our Tampines Hub is the gathering of the three Singapore Idol winners - Taufik Batisah (2004), Hady Mirza (2006) and Sezairi (2009).

Taufik and Hady are no strangers to festive songs. In 2011, they scored a hit single with the duet Kenangan Di Hari Raya.

With his ballad It's You, Sezairi recently became the first Singaporean artiste to have a song rack up more than 100 million streams on Spotify.

The show also features other home-grown Malay entertainment personalities, including host Najip Ali and actress-host Nurul Aini, as well as dikir barat (traditional choral performance) troupe Kelana Purba.

WHERE Town Square, Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk

MRT Tampines

WHEN Tomorrow, 7.30pm

ADMISSION Free tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis. Go to Our Tampines Hub's customer service counter on level 1 (open from 10am to 10pm daily). Each person can collect two tickets.

CONCERT

DELLA SING TOGETHER AGAIN 2022 LIVE IN SINGAPORE

This show by Mandopop singer Della Ding Dang, dubbed the queen of love ballads, will be one of the first to herald the return of major concerts by international artistes in Singapore.

Like the album title the concert takes its name from, Sing Together Again (2021), the Chinese singer intends to have several audience interaction segments.

She will perform tracks from the album that are interpretations of classic 1990s tunes, including Jeff Chang's Love Is Like A Tide (1993) and Richie Jen's Too Soft-Hearted (1996).

WHERE The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

MRT Buona Vista

WHEN May 20, 8pm

ADMISSION $88 to $148 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)