Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. (2) Easy On Me - Adele
3. (3) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
4. (7) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
5. (5) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
6. (-) Butter - BTS
7. (-) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
8. (10) abcdefu - Gayle
9. (-) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA
10. (-) Dynamite - BTS
• For the week of Dec 29 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Ghost - Justin Bieber
2. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
3. (4) abcdefu - Gayle
4. (3) Easy On Me - Adele
5. (12) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey
6. (6) Eleven - IVE
7. (7) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
8. (5) All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift
9. (8) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
10. (13) Red Scarf - WeiBird
• For the week of Dec 26
KKBOX
1. (1) Red Scarf - WeiBird
2. (2) Equivalence Relation - Li Ronghao featuring A-mei
3. (5) Guest - Zhang Yuan
4. (6) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
5. (4) You Don't Belong To Me - Eric Chou
6. (3) We Will - JJ Lin
7. (7) Moon Landing - W0LF(S)
8. (-) Last Time - Kelly Poon
9. (12) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
10. (11) Double Me - G.E.M.
• For the week ending Dec 23 in Singapore