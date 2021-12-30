Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

2. (2) Easy On Me - Adele

3. (3) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

4. (7) Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

5. (5) Save Your Tears (Remix) - The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

6. (-) Butter - BTS

7. (-) Peaches - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

8. (10) abcdefu - Gayle

9. (-) Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

10. (-) Dynamite - BTS

• For the week of Dec 29 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Ghost - Justin Bieber

2. (2) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

3. (4) abcdefu - Gayle

4. (3) Easy On Me - Adele

5. (12) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey

6. (6) Eleven - IVE

7. (7) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

8. (5) All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift

9. (8) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

10. (13) Red Scarf - WeiBird

• For the week of Dec 26

KKBOX

1. (1) Red Scarf - WeiBird

2. (2) Equivalence Relation - Li Ronghao featuring A-mei

3. (5) Guest - Zhang Yuan

4. (6) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

5. (4) You Don't Belong To Me - Eric Chou

6. (3) We Will - JJ Lin

7. (7) Moon Landing - W0LF(S)

8. (-) Last Time - Kelly Poon

9. (12) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

10. (11) Double Me - G.E.M.

• For the week ending Dec 23 in Singapore