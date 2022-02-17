Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (-) The Joker And The Queen (featuring Taylor Swift) - Ed Sheeran

2. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

3. (4) Light Switch - Charlie Puth

4. (3) Easy On Me - Adele

5. (8) abcdefu - Gayle

6. (-) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

7. (2) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

8. (-) Every Summertime - Niki

9. (5) We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast

10. (6) Polaroid Love - Enhypen

• For the week of Feb 17 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (1) Ghost - Justin Bieber

2. (2) Light Switch - Charlie Puth

3. (3) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

4. (4) Polaroid Love - Enhypen

5. (5) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

6. (6) Red Scarf - WeiBird

7. (-) She's All I Wanna Be - Tate McRae

8. (7) abcdefu - Gayle

9. (8) Easy On Me - Adele

10. (9) Every Summertime - Niki

• For the week of Feb 14 in Singapore

BILLBOARD

1. (1) We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast

2. (-) Do We Have A Problem? - Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby

3. (2) Easy On Me - Adele

4. (3) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

5. (4) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

6. (5) Super Gremlin - Kodak Black

7. (6) abcdefu - Gayle

8. (7) Shivers - Ed Sheeran

9. (-) Ghost - Justin Bieber

10. (8) Surface Pressure - Jessica Darrow

• For the week of Feb 19

KKBOX

1. (2) What's On Your Mind - Eric Chou

2. (1) Red Scarf - WeiBird

3. (6) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

4. (3) Guest - Zhang Yuan

5. (4) Be A Liar - W0LFS

6. (20) People Life Ocean Wild - Mayday

7. (13) Perfume - Mayday

8. (16) Loneliness Terminator - Mayday

9. (23) Future - Mayday

10. (15) Jump! The World - Mayday

• For the week ending Feb 10 in Singapore