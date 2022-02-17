Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (-) The Joker And The Queen (featuring Taylor Swift) - Ed Sheeran
2. (1) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
3. (4) Light Switch - Charlie Puth
4. (3) Easy On Me - Adele
5. (8) abcdefu - Gayle
6. (-) Angel Baby - Troye Sivan
7. (2) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
8. (-) Every Summertime - Niki
9. (5) We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast
10. (6) Polaroid Love - Enhypen
• For the week of Feb 17 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (1) Ghost - Justin Bieber
2. (2) Light Switch - Charlie Puth
3. (3) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
4. (4) Polaroid Love - Enhypen
5. (5) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
6. (6) Red Scarf - WeiBird
7. (-) She's All I Wanna Be - Tate McRae
8. (7) abcdefu - Gayle
9. (8) Easy On Me - Adele
10. (9) Every Summertime - Niki
• For the week of Feb 14 in Singapore
BILLBOARD
1. (1) We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast
2. (-) Do We Have A Problem? - Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby
3. (2) Easy On Me - Adele
4. (3) Heat Waves - Glass Animals
5. (4) Stay - The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
6. (5) Super Gremlin - Kodak Black
7. (6) abcdefu - Gayle
8. (7) Shivers - Ed Sheeran
9. (-) Ghost - Justin Bieber
10. (8) Surface Pressure - Jessica Darrow
• For the week of Feb 19
KKBOX
1. (2) What's On Your Mind - Eric Chou
2. (1) Red Scarf - WeiBird
3. (6) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
4. (3) Guest - Zhang Yuan
5. (4) Be A Liar - W0LFS
6. (20) People Life Ocean Wild - Mayday
7. (13) Perfume - Mayday
8. (16) Loneliness Terminator - Mayday
9. (23) Future - Mayday
10. (15) Jump! The World - Mayday
• For the week ending Feb 10 in Singapore