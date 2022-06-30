Top 10 movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Jurassic World Dominion

2. (2) Top Gun: Maverick

3. (3) Ah Girls Go Army Again

4. (-) Elvis

5. (4) Lightyear

6. (-) Broker

7. (7) Everything Everywhere All At Once

8. (5) Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

9. (8) Urban Myths

10. (9) The Roundup

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Elvis

2. (3) Top Gun: Maverick

3. (1) Jurassic World Dominion

4. (-) The Black Phone

5. (2) Lightyear

6. (4) Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

7. (-) Jug Jugg Jeeyo

8. (7) Everything Everywhere All At Once

9. (5) The Bob's Burgers Movie

10. (6) The Bad Guys

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com