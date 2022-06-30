Top 10 movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Jurassic World Dominion
2. (2) Top Gun: Maverick
3. (3) Ah Girls Go Army Again
4. (-) Elvis
5. (4) Lightyear
6. (-) Broker
7. (7) Everything Everywhere All At Once
8. (5) Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
9. (8) Urban Myths
10. (9) The Roundup
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Elvis
2. (3) Top Gun: Maverick
3. (1) Jurassic World Dominion
4. (-) The Black Phone
5. (2) Lightyear
6. (4) Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
7. (-) Jug Jugg Jeeyo
8. (7) Everything Everywhere All At Once
9. (5) The Bob's Burgers Movie
10. (6) The Bad Guys
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com