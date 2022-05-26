Top 10 Movies

Updated
Published
4 min ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

2. (2) Everything Everywhere All At Once

3. (3) Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore

4. (-) Menjelang Magrib

5. (4) Memory

6. (5) Sonic The Hedgehog 2

7. (6) The Lost City

8. (-) Operation Mincemeat

9. (7) Haunted Universities

10. (8) The Bad Guys

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

 

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

2. (-) Downton Abbey: A New Era

3. (2) The Bad Guys

4. (3) Sonic The Hedgehog 2

5. (-) Men

6. (5) Everything Everywhere All At Once

7. (4) Firestarter

8. (6) Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore

9. (8) The Lost City

10. (7) The Northman

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 26, 2022, with the headline Top 10 Movies. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top