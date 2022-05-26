Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
2. (2) Everything Everywhere All At Once
3. (3) Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore
4. (-) Menjelang Magrib
5. (4) Memory
6. (5) Sonic The Hedgehog 2
7. (6) The Lost City
8. (-) Operation Mincemeat
9. (7) Haunted Universities
10. (8) The Bad Guys
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
2. (-) Downton Abbey: A New Era
3. (2) The Bad Guys
4. (3) Sonic The Hedgehog 2
5. (-) Men
6. (5) Everything Everywhere All At Once
7. (4) Firestarter
8. (6) Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore
9. (8) The Lost City
10. (7) The Northman
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com