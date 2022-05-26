Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

2. (2) Everything Everywhere All At Once

3. (3) Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore

4. (-) Menjelang Magrib

5. (4) Memory

6. (5) Sonic The Hedgehog 2

7. (6) The Lost City

8. (-) Operation Mincemeat

9. (7) Haunted Universities

10. (8) The Bad Guys

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

2. (-) Downton Abbey: A New Era

3. (2) The Bad Guys

4. (3) Sonic The Hedgehog 2

5. (-) Men

6. (5) Everything Everywhere All At Once

7. (4) Firestarter

8. (6) Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore

9. (8) The Lost City

10. (7) The Northman

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com