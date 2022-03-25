Friyay!: What to listen to

MUSIC COMPETITION

THE BATTLE OF LOCAL ORIGINALS FINALS

Billed as Malaysia's first original music programme, The Battle Of Local Originals came to a close on March 19, with the finals held at the Mega Star Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

During the finals, 16 tracks were featured, with the explosive I'll Kill It - performed by Joey Leong, Ky Tha and three-member group 3P - emerging as the winner. The number is by Lim Tze Chin from Poi Lam High School in Ipoh.

Other notable songs included On The Road, performed by Japan-born Malaysian singer-songwriter Ryota; and 2,000km, sung by Penang-born singer-songwriter Madison Lau.

It was announced that record label Warner Music has secured the copyright to all 16 songs and the show is slated for a second season.

To watch the finals on YouTube, go to bit.ly/3JxyLHJ.

FOLK SONG COMPETITION

FLOWERS BLOOM IN SPRING

This new folk song competition is airing on the official YouTube channel of China's Hunan TV. The programme provides a platform for young performers to present their own takes on Chinese folk songs.

In the first episode, which aired on March 11, Zheng Chuang delivered a spirited rock rendition of the 1950s classic The Never-setting Sun Rises Over The Prairie, while La Danzhu gave an inspiring performance of Light (2005), originally sung by Tibet-born performer Sonam Wangmo.

Chinese singers Lei Jia, Hua Chenyu and Tan Weiwei serve as mentors on the show.

To watch the first episode on YouTube, go to bit.ly/3iwasOm.

ROCK

UPSIDE DOWN WORLD

831

5/5

Taiwanese rock band 831 have grown from strength to strength since they debuted in 2007.

Like their previous album Survival Guide (2016), their latest offering, Upside Down World, showcases some of their best music and is well worth the wait.

There are earworms aplenty, such as the radio-friendly Rules Are Made To Be Broken and the catchy A Rock Can Be A Star, which celebrates being yourself even if others may not like you for it.

The quintet's collaborations with established musicians - such as Taiwanese rapper Nickthereal (Itchy) and Taiwanese diva A-lin (Let's Hurt Each Other) - are also signs of their growing prominence.