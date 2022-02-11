Friyay!: What to listen to

ONLINE CONCERT

YOGA LIN: XIANG YU YI YANG

Taiwanese singer Yoga Lin, who is known for hits such as Otomen and Unrequited, is holding a ticketed online concert on Sunday, organised by record label HIM International Music.

According to the event's description, the show's title, Xiang Yu Yi Yang, which means "like a fish", is fitting because during the pandemic, many people felt similar to fish in a tank - trapped and unable to go anywhere. However, the fish is also seen as an auspicious symbol and as representing a sense of leisure.

WHEN: Sunday, 4.30pm

ADMISSION: NT$490 ($23.60) via str.sg/wWYi

GIG ON YOUTUBE

HUNAN TV SPRING FESTIVAL GALA 2022

A bevy of Chinese celebrities rang in the Year of the Tiger with a concert on Jan 26 organised by Hunan TV.

Singer Jason Zhang serenaded the crowd with his ballad We Are The Same, while singer-actor Cai Xukun, also known as Kun, performed the enchanting song Lost, which was released last year. Singer Zhou Shen belted out the rousing number Life Should Always Face the Light.

Other stars who took the stage included singer Meng Jia and actress-model Bai Lu.

To watch the show on YouTube, go to bit.ly/3Ba5bor.

HIP-HOP/R&B

6EQUENCE

Moonbyul

3/5

South Korean rapper-singer Moonbyul is a member of K-pop girl group Mamamoo, who are known for their powerful performances. While she debuted as a solo artist in 2018, she has yet to cement a strong identity outside the group.

Her seven-track solo EP 6equence, released last month, is a mixed bag which does not do much to move the needle.

The second number G999, which features South Korean rapper Mirani, takes on the style of 1990s hip-hop and evokes feel-good nostalgia.

It is followed by Shutdown, which is about mentally shutting down and features South Korean singer Seori. It is lifted by incisive lyrics, but let down by a bland melody.

And while the funky-sounding Lunatic has a catchy melody, the rap segment in the middle seems awkwardly placed.

Sounds like Moonbyul still has some way to go to as a solo artiste.