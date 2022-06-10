Friyay!: What to listen to

ONLINE CONCERT

ANI-MUSIC-ONE JUJUTSU KAISEN DIGITAL LIVE!

Fans of the Japanese manga and anime series Jujutsu Kaisen, about a boy who fights curses, will love this online concert featuring songs from the television series Jujutsu Kaisen (2020 to 2021) and the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (2021).

It was aired on the YouTube channel of Ani-One Asia, a diversified Japanese animation content platform, on May 13.

Hong Kong-based artistes Asana, Carrie, Fiski, Peggy Sensei, Shirby, Soko and Yukari performed numbers such as Kaikai Kitan, Vivid Vice and Give It Back.

INFO: To watch the show on YouTube, go to bit.ly/3xjPevk

ONLINE CONCERT

EARTH HOUR LIVE & UNPLUGGED CONCERT

This year's Earth Hour took place on March 26, and artistes from Prodigee Asia Talent, a subsidiary of Malaysia-based digital media company WebTVAsia, came together for a concert at the Pavilion Bukit Jalil mall in Kuala Lumpur.

A recording of this show was uploaded to Prodigee Asia Talent's official YouTube channel on May 12.

Malaysia-born singer Daniel opened with a cover of the Cantonese classic Boundless Oceans, Vast Skies, originally sung by Hong Kong band Beyond. He then performed the duet Equivalence Relation with Malaysian singer-songwriter Karfun.

Other highlights include Malaysian singer Priscilla Abby's performance of Cahaya Juara in both Malay and Mandarin. Singers Haoren and Thomas also performed at the event.

INFO: To view the show on YouTube, go to bit.ly/3moyxIM

POP

YOU DESERVE BETTER

Jason Zhang

4 stars

After his dance-heavy album Future Live (2018), Chinese singer Jason Zhang keeps things simple on his latest album You Deserve Better. Its minimal instrumentation and breezy ballads make for a soothing listen.

Its title track is a comforting ballad for the broken-hearted, reminding listeners that everyone really deserves better in a relationship. With lyrics by Singaporean lyricist Xiaohan and melody by Singaporean songwriter Eric Ng, the track is a balm for anyone who has experienced pain in love.

The rose-tinted Yesterday is filled with nostalgia and the carefree charms of one's student days, while Becoming Us bemoans innocence lost while striving for success. The lullaby-like Take A Look reminds one of love's sweetness, and details of beauty in everyday life.