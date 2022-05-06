Friyay!: What to do

CONCERT

ROY WANG MISS YOU DAY AND NIGHT SUMMER TIME LIVE

Chinese singer Roy Wang's latest album Summer Time (2021) was among the most popular Chinese pop releases last year, and last month, he put on a half-hour online showcase of its songs.

The member of superstar boy band TFBoys performed on a stage by the sea at sunset. He opened with the romantic ballad My Miss Stranger and followed up with the bittersweet Sorrow But Beautiful, for which he wrote both the lyrics and melody.

The 21-year-old also did a cover of one of Taiwanese indie band Accusefive's signature songs, Miss You Day And Night.

To watch the concert on YouTube, go to bit.ly/3saMAW1

CONCERT

LISA WONG'S CLASSICS CONCERT

Singer Lisa Wong, whose music was popular in Hong Kong and South-east Asia in the 1970s, held a concert at Hong Kong's Queen Elizabeth Stadium in 2017. A recording of the show was uploaded on WSM Music HK's YouTube channel in two parts last month.

Donning a classy black outfit ornamented with feathers, Wong opened the show with a rendition of the seminal Cantonese song Colourful Clouds Chasing The Moon, and also sang the English number Tell Tommy I Love Him.

Her guest singers included singers Ho Kwok Choi and Aman Fong, who joined her for the duets Autumn Moon Over The Calm Lake and Happy Partner respectively.

To watch the concert on YouTube, go to bit.ly/3OVy6mv (Part One) and bit.ly/3w5cEmm (Part Two).

POP/HIP-HOP

W0LF(S)

W0lf(s)

3 stars

Taiwanese boy band W0lf(s), which formed in 2020, have released their debut album. The five-member group comprise Taiwanese entertainers and close friends Wayne Huang, Nine Chen, Shou and Lai as well as Singaporean Feng Ze.

But while their chemistry shines through, the self-titled release is too much of a mixed bag. The group take on several genres, but never really excel at any.

The easy-listening All Day is catchy enough, but its refrains are a tad repetitive. In the music video for the dance-heavy Moon Landing, there is flashy K-pop-style arrangement and choreography, but the moves and execution pale in comparison to the South Koreans'.

The video for I Wanna Holiday, a collaboration with online travel agency Agoda, was filmed in a hotel in Taiwan, but does not do much to stoke wanderlust.