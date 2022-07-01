Friyay!: What to listen to

CONCERT

45RPM - JEREMY'S JAZZ JOURNAL

Known for his critically acclaimed recordings and awe-inspiring stage performances, Cultural Medallion recipient Jeremy Monteiro will take to the stage this weekend with his friends and music collaborators to celebrate 45 years of music making.

He will take audiences on a musical journey which charts his career peaks, as well as share lessons gained from the unexpected twists and turns.

Expect to hear songs such as One People, One Nation, One Singapore; Brazilian Dreams; and From Paris To Segre.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $48 to $98 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

POP

GEI

Lala Hsu

4 stars

Famous for her slow ballads, Taiwanese singer-songwriter Lala Hsu has broken new ground with her sixth studio album Gei, which explores several new genres.

Opening track Like A Star, for example, is a dance number that features disco and retro styles, showing off her fun, joyful side, as well as her eye-catching dance moves and outfits on the music video. Second track Break Off also has a strong R&B vibe.

She is back in familiar territory in Vanishing Love, which features delicate singing about a break-up. The gentle Prototype also showcases her mellifluous voice, singing of an unhurried approach to love.

ONLINE SHOW

THE RAPPERS 2022 ONLINE CONCERT

More than 15 rap acts from Taiwan came together to put on a concert on Dec 26 last year at the Zepp New Taipei performance venue.

A 49-minute recording of this show was uploaded onto the YouTube channel of The Rappers, Taiwan's first hip-hop competition reality show, last Saturday.

Among the performers were musicians Sowut and BG8Locc, who are fixtures of the Taiwanese underground scene. Female dancer-rapper 7ling, rappers Popo J and Yappy, and actor-rapper Dr. Beauty also took to the stage.

INFO: To watch the show, go to bit.ly/3u4E9My