Jay Chua, 24

Entrepreneur

HEIGHT 1.75m WEIGHT 78kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I do resistance training three to four times a week and cardio workouts once or twice a week. I also enjoy rock climbing, cycling, badminton and basketball recreationally.

DIET I am on a high-protein, low-carb diet at the moment. I avoid drinking beer and eating deep-fried food and anything that contains refined sugar. However, I love meat and I cannot give up spicy food.

Germaine Chow, 32

Entrepreneur and investor

HEIGHT 1.7m WEIGHT 50kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I exercise by doing spinning (indoor cycling) twice a week and crossfit once a week. Being a mum of two, I do not have much time for sports, although I used to scuba dive. Now, I ski when I am on holiday and my "sports day" is a weekend out to Sentosa with the kids.

DIET I do not diet or avoid food in particular, but I work out regularly. My favourite dishes are chicken rice, mala hot pot and black carrot cake.

